Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $47.43. 130,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

