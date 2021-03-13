Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.61% of Community Health Systems worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,434,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 356,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.