CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.76

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 29022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

