Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price raised by Cowen from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $469,175.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $24,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.