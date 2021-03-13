Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 539.4% in February

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 539.4% from the February 11th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,859,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Columbia Care stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 338,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

CCHWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

