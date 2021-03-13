Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $205.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. Colfax has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $205.31.
About Colfax
