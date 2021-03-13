Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $205.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. Colfax has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $205.31.

Get Colfax alerts:

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.