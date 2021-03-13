Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,897 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

