Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Cogent Communications worth $38,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,170 shares of company stock worth $247,669. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.98 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.14, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

