Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in February

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.72. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

