CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 418.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

CNOOC stock remained flat at $$121.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $131.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.