CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.65.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

