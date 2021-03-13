CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,346,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $208.92. The stock had a trading volume of 61,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

