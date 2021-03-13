Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 35,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,163. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

