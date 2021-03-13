Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 832 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.49. 1,167,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,541,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

