Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 820 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. 9,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

