Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 33,009 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,009 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097,775. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

