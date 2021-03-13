Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 273,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,246,537. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

