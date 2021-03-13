Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,528,967. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $258.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

