Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 138 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NYSE WM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.05. 44,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

