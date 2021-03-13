Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,348,000 after buying an additional 756,379 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 381,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

