Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.75. 37,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $184.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

