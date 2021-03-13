Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 44,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.