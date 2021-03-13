Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 852,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,890,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 13,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,435,166 shares of company stock valued at $382,911,808. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.97 on Thursday, reaching $273.87. 352,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,356,773. The stock has a market cap of $779.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

