Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

