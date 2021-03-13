Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the February 11th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLI opened at $5.99 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.