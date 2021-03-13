Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

