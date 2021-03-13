Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 247,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

