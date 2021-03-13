Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $808.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $879.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.