Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 353,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 103,907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 754.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $24.25 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.