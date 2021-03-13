Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 7,023 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,496. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.