Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 303,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $9,270,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

