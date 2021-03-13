Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $467,000 in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $844,355 over the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

