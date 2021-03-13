Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $998,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,012 shares of company stock valued at $24,608,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $203.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.