Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last ninety days.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

