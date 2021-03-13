Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

PCTY stock opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

