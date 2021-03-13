Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Waters by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Waters by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 40,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $273.08 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.16.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

