Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 109,720 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,720 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $62,961,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,822 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,124,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.