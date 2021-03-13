Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent stock opened at $248.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $264.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.