Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 933.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

ALEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.