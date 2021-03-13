Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,927 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXT opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

