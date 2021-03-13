Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,286 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,355 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,798 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $134.02. 1,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

