Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 93,726 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,726 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $74.61. 870,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599,496. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

