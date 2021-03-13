Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 7,370 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,487,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,005 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

COP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 372,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,469,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

