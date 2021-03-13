Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 485 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.31. 42,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $184.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.