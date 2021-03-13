Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.13. 6,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

