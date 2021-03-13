Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,536 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berry Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,963 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,147,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,456,000 after acquiring an additional 138,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,742. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

