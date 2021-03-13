Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $151.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

