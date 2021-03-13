Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 942 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $341.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $344.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

