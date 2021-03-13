Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $5,057,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $19.45 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

