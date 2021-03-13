Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $212,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

